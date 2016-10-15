Extra visa appointments in US Consulates till December

The U.S. Embassy and the four U.S. Consulates in India, including Hyderabad, have made thousands of extra visa appointments available from now through December 2016. Visa applicants and their family members can book appointments to take advantage of this time-limited opportunity, a press release said. The increased availability of appointments has been made possible through a temporary increase in staffing to help eliminate wait times for travellers from India.

Details can be had on ‘http://www.ustraveldocs.com/in/’.