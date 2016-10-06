Hyderabad

Exhibition on road safety held at JNTU

Responsible behaviour of vehicle drivers and passengers helps in bringing down road accidents, said Mercedez-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI) managing director and chief executive officer Manu Saale.

Addressing students attending ‘Safe Roads’, an exhibition aimed at spreading traffic safety, held at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU)’s Kukatpally campus here on Wednesday, he said that there were some policy and regulatory hurdles in bringing into play some innovative safety features in vehicles in the country.

As part of Safe Roads, students were shown through a simulator how drivers and passengers travelling in a vehicle sustain injuries when it gets involved in a road accident while travelling at 10 km per hour. This explains the importance of wearing seat belts and having air bags.

