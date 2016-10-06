Exhibition on road safety held at JNTU

Responsible behaviour of vehicle drivers and passengers helps in bringing down road accidents, said Mercedez-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI) managing director and chief executive officer Manu Saale.
Addressing students attending ‘Safe Roads’, an exhibition aimed at spreading traffic safety, held at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU)’s Kukatpally campus here on Wednesday, he said that there were some policy and regulatory hurdles in bringing into play some innovative safety features in vehicles in the country.
As part of Safe Roads, students were shown through a simulator how drivers and passengers travelling in a vehicle sustain injuries when it gets involved in a road accident while travelling at 10 km per hour. This explains the importance of wearing seat belts and having air bags.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism