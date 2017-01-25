Exchequer lost ₹10 lakh cr. of taxes: Cong.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary B. Mahesh Kumar Goud has said the economy lost ₹10 lakh crore receipts in terms of taxes following the sluggish flow of investments and business transactions in the wake of demonetisation.

Leading the protest demonstration organized by the Congress at NTR Chowk here on Wednesday he said that under the impact of invalidation of notes scores of people in organized and unorganised sectors were rendered jobless. Farm coolies and MNAREGA beneficiaries were the worst hit and literally starved, he claimed.

Note woes continue to affect the economy even after two and a half month of demonetisation and the paltry measures being taken by the Centre failed to wipe out the tears of the people, he said demanding the remittance of ₹25,000 in the accounts of each poor woman.

Mr. Mahesh Goud said that nowhere in the world there was restriction on withdrawal of money deposited by people in banks and it was very strange in any economy. He demanded the immediate removal of conditions on withdrawal of money from banks.

Member of Legislative Council Akula Lalitha, DCC president Taher Bin Hamdan, TPCC general secretary G. Gangadhar, secretary Narala Ratnakar, Mahila Congress district president Arunatara, party town president Kesa Venu and others participated in the demonstration. Later, they submitted a memorandum to the Joint Collector A. Ravinder on the issue.