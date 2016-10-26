Every constituency will have a fire station: Nayini

The Government is determined to provide modern vehicles and technology to the TS Disaster Response and Fire Services Department and would also ensure that there is one fire station for each of the 119 Assembly constituencies from the current 100 fire stations, said Home Minister N. Narasimha Reddy here on Tuesday.

Addressing a gathering at the People’s Plaza on Necklace Road after flagging off 100 new bikes with fire fighting equipment, he said that these quick response teams were need of the hour considering the heavy traffic and narrow roads the heavy fire fighting trucks have to normally manoeuvre in the twin cities and also in other towns across the State.

Patting the Fire Services for coming up with innovative concepts like fire fighting bikes, he said the fire service personnel are risking their lives to prevent deaths and destruction of properties. The new proposal to sensitise cotton farmers and merchants about the need to prevent fires is praiseworthy as it directly affects the livelihoods, he said.

Mr. Reddy also released campaign material of posters and stickers to be pasted at the 625 cotton mills and marketyards to spread awareness about fire prevention.

‘Excellent results’

Director General of Disaster Response and Fire Services Department Rajiv Ratan said the bikes introduced in the city last year had shown “excellent results” and hence, the new bikes would be moved to the districts also so that there is one team at least in the rural areas. Wherever more fire incidents have been reported, two bike teams would be stationed, he said.

The bikes, each of costing up to Rs. 6 lakh, including fabrication, are quipped with a 20 litre water canisters to spray for up to 20 metres. It can also spray foam for a while. These are equipped to deal with all kinds of fires, even those caused by electrical short circuit for up to 1000 volts, said Papaiah, District Fire Officer, East Zone.

Bike teams being the first ones to rush to the troubled spot would also be in a position to provide vital technical information to the call centre for the back team of a fire truck on the magnitude of the fire. Home Secretary Anita Rajendra, Additional Director Laxmi Prasad and other senior Fire Services officers were present.