Etela seeks Centre’s financial support

Finance Minister Etela Rajender, along with Parliament members from Telangana, met Union Ministers and sought release of funds for the welfare and developmental programmes in Telangana.

A statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said that Mr. Rajender met Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and sought Rs. 500 crore financial assistance for the residential schools being set up for minorities in Telangana. The Central Minister, in principle, agreed to visit the State soon.

During their meeting with Union Minister for Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan, the delegation from Telangana asked him to release Rs. 1,640 crore dues pending to the State.

Additional rice

They also requested him to release an additional 2,400 MTs of rice, apart from the present allocation of 6,400 MTs given to the Government Welfare Hostels. The team also met Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh and sought an additional Rs. 600 crore for Telangana under the ICDS scheme and also support to the Biological Research Centre being established by the Telangana government. The delegation, led by Telangana Finance Minister, also met Child Welfare Minister Maneka Gandhi and Panchayat Raj Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.