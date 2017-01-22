Enthusiastic response to cyclothon

Hundreds of citizens came out in full force to support two events that promoted fitness while highlighting a cause.

In view of the upcoming Republic Day, ‘The Great Hyderabad Cyclothon II’ was organised by the Hyderabad Bicycling Club (HBC) on Sunday morning. Bicycling enthusiasts in large numbers gathered at the Gachibowli Bike Station to take part in the event and the rides were flagged off by Rajiv Trivedi, Principal Secretary, Home, Telangana.

Around 700 participants took part in the ride which included a seven-year-old boy, Agasti and eighty-year-old, Hanif Mohammad.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Trivedi said that the Government agencies should be apprised of the need for a cycling track of 12 feet width across the 160-km stretch of the ORR of asphalt material so that it doubles up as a running track too. He felt that such a project can boost the brand image of Hyderabad, as nowhere else in the world such amenity exists.

Hyderabad Bicycling Club Chairman D.V. Manohar said that 300 bike stations including at 63 metro stations with an inventory of 10,000 bicycles and e-bikes will be ready for citizens to utilise in the future.

The event consisted of three categories of rides - Cyclothon 10 km Mass Ride, 30 km Foundation Ride and 60 km Countryside Ride.

Run for Girl Child

In another event aimed at creating awareness on a social issue, “Run for Girl Child” was organised by Seva Bharati from Gachibowli Stadium. The run was attended by scores of IT professionals, representatives of corporate companies and residents of gated communities in and around the HiTec city area.

Not just the local residents but more than 1,000 girls who are enrolled in existing Kishori Vikas Centers also took part in the run. The event was organised to highlight the importance of educating girl child.