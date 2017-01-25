English version of Seshendra Sharma’s work to be released

Th Golden Swan, a critical analysis of Sriharsha’s Naishadha Kavya is slated for release on February 2.

The book is a compilation of research articles authored by well-known Telugu poet Seshendra Sharma and published in the book form with title Swarna Hamsa in 1968. Gurajada Suryanarayana Murthy, a retired physicist (BARC Mumbai) translated the work into English and it will be released at a function being organised at Tyagaraya Gana Sabha.

M. Shiva Prasad, historical novelist and littérateur, will preside over the meeting in which retired Telugu professor Kasireddy Venkat Reddy will also speak.