Ease of reporting a grievance

In what can be stated as a unique initiative, with the inspiration of TS-iPASS, the district administration has launched e-Sangareddy, a service that can be accessed by anyone of the district from anywhere and grievance reported through an android cell phone. The e-Sangareddy app can be downloaded from the PlayStore.

Once a complaint was made after taking photo of the grievance written on a plain paper, the complainant will get a message and an e-mail from the administration, which is auto-generated. They can also receive SMS where the application is and what its status is.

This service also was added with one more feature where anyone interested in buying lands can get the required details of the particular land and whether it can be purchased.

“Collector Manickaraj Kannan, who was instrumental in getting the ‘ease of doing business’ certificate from the Central Government for Telangana, has used all his experience in designing this model. This can be replicated across the State. I congratulate the Collector on his initiative,” said Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao after launching e-Sangareddy service. He said that the State was experiencing the results of forming small districts and some Collectors, including Alugu Varshini and Sarath, were taking several initiatives.

“No one needed to come all the way to Sangareddy from places like Narayanakhed to report a grievance. They also can lodge a grievance even on Sunday and after office hours. This saves a lot of time for the public as well as officials,” he said adding that the Collector could have direct monitoring of the progress of any grievance.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Harish Rao gave away caste certificates to students at Kandi Zilla Parishat High School. “In the past students had to move around mandal revenue offices to get this certificate. Now, it is being handed over at the classroom,” said Mr. Harish Rao. He also distributed cheques to the tune of Rs 1.36 crore for beneficiaries under Kalayana Lakshmi, Shadi Mubarak and for those who lost houses due to natural calamities.

Lok Sabha member K. Prabahkar Reddy, MLA Chinta Prabhakar, and Joint Collector V Venkateswarlu were present.