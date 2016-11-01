Ease of doing business ranking: CM pats officials

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has complimented officials of all departments associated with the State getting first rank in the ease of doing business.

In a statement, he said on Monday that Telangana’s ranking which jumped up from 13 last year was an indication of simplified government services reaching all the targeted sections easily. The policies being adopted by the State government were attractive to investors in trade, commerce and industries, he noted.

He said that the State was given the top ranking after studying its practices in 340 aspects. It was the transparency, single window system, availability of land, speedy permissions had all helped Telangana take the top spot. About 2,550 new industries had come to the State in a short time due to the investor-friendly ecosystem.

The CM suggested officials continue offering quality services and improve them with further simplification.