ESIC Hospital opens door to poor students

The white doctor’s coat was shimmering. Obviously, it is being worn for the first time and the young lady was aglow in it when she came to the podium to address fellow classmates, teachers and parents. “I come from a very poor family. My father’s earnings were meagre and it was difficult to make ends meet. But, despite relatives advising me to go for engineering my parents supported me. I want to thank my parents,” said Neha, with a choking voice.

Another medico, Akhila too spoke in the same tone with a quivering voice and barely able to control her tears. “My father is an employee in ESI hospital with a small salary. But, he and my mother were always encouraging us to study hard and become doctors. I would not have been here if their support had not been there”. Her classmate Afzal too managed to chortle the same words.

Monday was the first day for the first batch of students admitted to the brand new ESIC Medical College in Erragadda beginning its functioning from the current academic year and it was also an emotional moment for 50 students and their proud parents. Out of the 100 students, 50 were through the Eamcet convenor quota while the remaining were chosen also through Eamcet ranking from within the families of the Insured Persons (IPs) of ESI, all of them hailing from poor socio-economic background.

Thanks to the efforts of Union Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya and Dean Dr. M. Srinivas, the college with spanking new buildings and modern infrastructure managed to get permission from the Medical Council of India (MCI) within 100 days. “I feel proud and fortunate to have got this college running and also because it is in my constituency. This is a dream come true for children of the poor who cannot afford medical education from private colleges in these days of tough competition. The Modi Government is determined to make medical education affordable,” he averred.

The Minister said from next year he would ensure students need not go to Delhi for counselling and also announced gold medals for toppers in biochemistry, physiology and anatomy. “We are happy to get several toppers to this college though they could have joined in any of the established Government and private colleges. Even more heartening is that 50 poor children got a chance to study medicine. Our aim is to make it the best in the country. We will also be starting PG course from next year,” said Dr. Srinivas.

ESIC medical college is said to be unique as it has a super specialities wing too, attendance is through bio-metrics & Aadhar, with full-fledged faculty and round-the-clock library besides lecture halls, hostels and quarters for staff. ESIC Medical Director Dr. Premlatha Chowdhary and others were present.

