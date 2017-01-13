Hyderabad

EAMCET on May 12

HYDERABAD: The schedule of Common Entrance Tests (CETs) in Telangana for this year was released on Thursday.

The EAMCET will be held on May 12 by the JNTU Hyderabad while ICET will be held on May 18 by the Kakatiya University, Warangal. The first CET this year will be ECET that will be held on May 6 by the JNTU Hyderabad. Other CETs include LAWCET by Kakatiya University on May 27, EdCET by Osmania University on May 28, PGECET on May 30 by Osmania University, PG LAWCET on May 27 and PECET on May 16.

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 12, 2020 6:43:21 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/EAMCET-on-May-12/article17031083.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY