EAMCET on May 12

HYDERABAD: The schedule of Common Entrance Tests (CETs) in Telangana for this year was released on Thursday.

The EAMCET will be held on May 12 by the JNTU Hyderabad while ICET will be held on May 18 by the Kakatiya University, Warangal. The first CET this year will be ECET that will be held on May 6 by the JNTU Hyderabad. Other CETs include LAWCET by Kakatiya University on May 27, EdCET by Osmania University on May 28, PGECET on May 30 by Osmania University, PG LAWCET on May 27 and PECET on May 16.