Dynasty rule is a reality in the country: Kavitha

Nizamabad Parliament member, Kalvakuntla Kavita, has said that dynasty politics was a reality in the country and cannot be wished away in the present circumstances.

Responding to a question that only three of her family members — Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao and Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao — along with her were actually running the State, Ms. Kavita reminded that similar situation existed in several States where family members were in politics.

Look at Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, AP or even for that matter the Congress itself, she said, adding that the impression in Telangana was bound to be similar. “I wish that could go away,” Ms. Kavita said at ‘Meet the Press’ event organised at the Press Club Hyderabad. KCR’s daughter, however, argued that KCR’s family members were all in the forefront of Telangana struggle and have people’s acceptance, and that is important. “We have to be judged on merit as well than just on being the family members.” The Nizamabad MP also made it clear that tokenism will not work and Bollywood has to take a stand on Pakistani artistes. “Artistes from several other countries like Nepal are also associated with Bollywood. Why isn’t there any objection to them and only Pakistan,” she said. She also reminded that artistes are no more just confined to art and they have also become political and commercial.

Ms. Kavita was bold in stating that personal beliefs of the Chief Minister would reflect in the governance in some way, while responding to a question on Mr. KCR’s belief in Vastu. At the same time, one has to consider whether the new Secretariat would help in smooth governance or not, she said.

Criticising Nara Lokesh’s reported statement that small districts will not help in good governance, she said it was better for Mr. Lokesh to understand governance first and confine himself to AP.