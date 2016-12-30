Hyderabad

Due date extended for Intermediate exam fee

HYDERABAD: The due dates for payment of SSC examination fee (regular/private/once failed) have been extended for remittance of examination fee under Tatkal Scheme. Last date for remittance to the headmaster concerned is January 7, a press release informed. Last date for remittance by the headmaster in the Treasury is January 9.

Apr 28, 2020

