Drunk man drives away with Home Guard

A drunk driver tried to flee in his car, even as a traffic police Home Guard was sitting inside, only to be caught after a chase on Friday night.

Reminiscent of a comic film scene, the incident was reported near Kamineni Hospital close to L.B. Nagar rotary. The ‘drunk’ driver turned out to be physical education teacher of a private school in Mansoorabad.

Normally, a case is booked if a person is found with Blood Alcohol Content of 30. “The teacher, who was later identified as Kanakaraju, was found with BAC of more than 250, suggesting that he was heavily drunk,” L.B. Nagar traffic police said.

Traffic police teams were randomly stopping vehicle drivers when Kanakaraju drove in. When asked to breath into the breathalyser, he refused to do so. “Refusal raises doubts. As he continuously rejected our requests, the Home Guard sat next to him requesting to cooperate for the test,” the police said.

Worried of being booked for drunk driving, Kanakaraju suddenly ignited his car. Even before other traffic policemen could react, he sped away.

The police caught him after a chase. He was handed over to the local law and order police, who registered a criminal case against him.