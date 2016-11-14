Drowns while swimming

A resident of Bahadurpura who had gone swimming after consuming alcohol drowned on Saturday evening under the Dundigal police station limits. Venkatesh, who died while swimming, had liquor along with two of his relatives, after which they decided to go for a swim at about 5.30 p.m. After his death, his wife lodged a complaint with the police. A case has been registered.

In a separate case, the body of a man was found in the Suraram Cheruvu under the Dundigal police station limits on Sunday at about noon. The man is yet to be identified, but a cell phone was found in the pocket, said police officials.