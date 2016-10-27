Dr. Reddy’s to market Gland Pharma products in US

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has entered into a strategic collaboration with Gland Pharma, which develops and manufactures sterile dosage forms, to market and distribute a portfolio of eight injectable Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs).
The portfolio is a mix of filed ANDAs pending approval by USFDA and ANDAs to be filed imminently. The list comprises generic injectables administered in hospitals and clinics in the US, a Dr. Reddy’s release said on Wednesday.
The combined sale of the branded and generic versions of the products in the US during the 12 months ended August was approximately $ 1 billion MAT , the company said citing IMS Health figures. Dr. Reddy’s executive vice-president and Head of North America Alok Sonig said the pact with Gland would complement the company’s specialty injectables offering in the short-to-medium term.
Gland Pharma COO Srinivas Sadu said the company was happy to expand its collaboration with Dr.Reddy’s, which has an “impressive track record of commercialising injectables products in the US.”
