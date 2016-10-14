Doubts over supplementary exams continue

Efforts are on to pacify the Telangana Private Degree and PG College Managements Association that has decided not to conduct the degree supplementary examinations affecting nearly three lakh students.

Kakatiya University has postponed the supplementary exams while Osmania University is likely to announce its decision after the colleges threatened to boycott the exams demanding release of pending fee reimbursement dues to the tune of Rs. 2,175 crore out of the Rs. 3,069 crore.

Vijay Bhasker Reddy, general secretary of the association, said that the TSCHE Chairman T. Papi Reddy met the Ministers after a meeting with association representatives to explain the situation.

He asked the colleges to let the examination process go on in the interest of students.

Mr. Vijay Bhaskar Reddy said that they had no option but to boycott the exams as a last resort.

“We are unable to face our own employees to whom the colleges have failed to pay salaries for several months with the funds not released by the Government,” he said.