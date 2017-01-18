Hyderabad

Doctors felicitated for committed service

KARIMNAGAR: The Spoorthi — a town-based voluntary organization — felicitated eminent doctors of the town for their outstanding services to the rural masses for several decades.

The felicitation function was organised in here on Wednesday. Prominent among those who were felicitated was Daram Nagabhushanam, V Bhoom Reddy, B Jagannatha Reddy and I Sridhar Rao.

The leading doctors were honoured by Satavahana University Registrar M Komal Reddy, Spoorthi founder president K Jaganmohan Rao and historian Jaishetty Ramaiah, among others.

Daram Nagabhushanam, a TB specialist, completed six decades of service to the rural masses.

The 92-year-old senior doctor who worked in public sector for over a decade before starting his clinic in the town continues to serve patients who visit him from various parts of the State.

The doctor had recently received the Vayoshresththa samman, national award for senior citizens from President Pranab Mukherjee.

