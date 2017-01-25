Hyderabad

Directive to Centre on TV digitisation

A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice Shameem Akther on Tuesday directed the Union of India to respond to the public interest litigation filed questioning the coercive manner in which the authorities were are trying to bring in digital transmission of television programs even in small towns in both states in place of transmission through cable television mode.

The bench was dealing with a case filed by Citizens welfare Society of Hyderabad. The court was told that though the Act made digital transmission compulsory, the explanation said it was optional. Meanwhile, citizens were being coerced. Two phases were completed whereby major cities were covered.

Now, the Centre had started third phase of DAS covering small towns in AP and Telangana. The officers were threatening that after February 1, television sets without set top boxes would not get signals. The bench directed the Union of India to clarify the issue and posted the case to January 31.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 24, 2020 8:36:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/Directive-to-Centre-on-TV-digitisation/article17089964.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY