Digvijay lashes out at KCR on defections

The Congress General Secretary and in-charge of Telangana Digvjay Singh lashed out at the Chief Minister, K. Chandrasekhar Rao stating that he was the only Chief Minister in the country who was blatantly encouraging defections, violating all democratic norms.

Speaking at the 16th Rajiv Sadbhavana Yatra at Charminar here on Wednesday, Mr. Singh said it was the day to remember Rajiv Gandhi who introduced the anti-defection law but unfortunately KCR was encouraging defections, violating all moral and democratic norms.

Those changing the parties have business interests and their defections will not affect the party that will continue to fight for people’s causes.

He said even the courts have not responded positively to stop the defections. Mr. Singh also targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying the surgical strikes issue was being highlighted only to divert people’s attention from its failures.

He said the BJP was hell bent on dividing people on communal lines but the Congress would strive communal harmony following the path shown by Rajiv Gandhi. He reminded that it was the Congress that suffered most due to terrorism.

Earlier, the TPCC President, Uttam Kumar Reddy said KCR had failed on all fronts and was indulging in defections without any guilt. He hoped that the Supreme Court would soon give the verdict to open the eyes of leaders encouraging defections. Former Union minister, S. Jaipal Reddy condemned the Prime Minister’s statement linking the surgical strike to Israel’s way of attacking its opponents. He said Common Civil Code issue was being raised to divide people. If the government was serious, it should bring common civil code among Hindus first where polygamy was rampant, he alleged.

Later the Congress Executive Committee met to discuss the massive people-contact programme with an aim of touching 40 lakh farmers and 14 lakh students in Telangana to give them hope after what it called ‘they were deceived by the government.’

A massive meeting will be held at Mahabubabad on October 20 from where they would receive petitions from the farmers on how much the government owes them on account of loan waiver apart from the losses suffered during the last six months due to drought and excessive rains.