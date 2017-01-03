Hyderabad

Dies while watching horror movie

One person reportedly died of cardiac arrest while watching a horror movie in a theatre at the district headquarters town on Tuesday.

According to the Siddipet police, Md. Shadulla (27), a resident of NTR Nagar, died of cardiac arrest while watching ‘Intlo Deyyam Nakem Bhayyam’ at Srinivasa theatre under One Town police station limits in the afternoon. Other cinema-goers noticed him and informed the police. The body was shifted to government hospital here for post-mortem and a case was registered by the One Town police.

