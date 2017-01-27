Deputy Chief Minister contracts swine flu

Deputy Chief Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali has been infected with swine flu, the virus that has killed about half a dozen people in the State this month.

Mr. Ali’s diagnosis was made at an early stage of infection, and thus he was allowed to undergo anti-viral treatment at home. However, he has been availing evaluation at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences for the past few days.

Sources at the hospital said the Minister’s condition was not life-threatening and his infection was not contagious as it was detected at an early stage.

The virus also killed a 10-month-old boy at Gandhi Hospital on January 25. The boy was brought to the hospital four days before his death and succumbed to the illness due damage to his lungs.

Another 10-month-old and 50-year-old man were undergoing treatment for swine flu at the hospital.

The State government has maintained that it has adequate supply of medication and testing kits. It has also advised people with swine flu symptoms to avail treatment at Gandhi Hospital if they cannot afford private care.