Dental chains Clove and Denty’s join hands

Clove Dental, a chain of nearly 120 clinics located in several parts of North India and Maharashtra, announced on Wednesday a partnership with Denty’s, another dental chain, to spread wings to south India.

The partnership will bring on board 22 clinics of Denty’s in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and make Clove Dental a network comprising 140 clinics and 550 dentists.

The move would contribute to Clove Dental, chairman and CEO Amarinder Singh said, in becoming a premier dental care provider across the country. Clove Dental is pursuing plans to launch 600 clinics across the country by 2021, of which 120 are to be opened in the coming financial year, he replied to a query from presspersons here.

On the investments, he said Clove Dental is a brand of the Global Dental Services Ltd and not in need of fresh funds immediately. The typical investment on setting up a of clinic is around ₹ 30 lakh to ₹ 40 lakh and of the 600 such proposed, 200 are to be established in south India.

Post the association, Denty’s facilities will sport a Clove Dental Company tag, he said, adding no decision has been taken as yet on retaining or giving up the Denty’s brand. For now, the partnership is about two brands coming together under one company, he said, without disclosing details of the financials of the deal.

Denty’s CEO Dr.Sekhar Chennupati will join the board of directors of Clove Dental and be appointed as Head of South India. He said the investment on the existing facilities of the two chains is over ₹ 200 crore.

The partnership, Global Dental Services chairman Louis Shakinovsky said, is a step towards Clove Dental’s expansion.