Demonetisation: KCR told to walk the talk

The time has come for Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to walk the talk, as he promised on the floor of the House that he himself will lead the movement if the hardships of common people due to demonetisation did not ease even after 50 days, said Deputy leader in the Legislative Council Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy.

Mr. Chandrasekhara Rao, during his reply on the short discussion on Demonetisation in the House, had said that the Prime Minister expected several benefits from demonetisation and he asked the countrymen to give him 50 days’ time.

“I came from people’s movement and will not hesitate to lead the movement again if people’s hardships persist,” the Chief Minister had said then. Quoting the Chief Minister’s words, Mr. Sudhakar Reddy said even after the 50-day time sought by the Prime Minister, there was no relief to the people.

Livelihoods of common people were disrupted and small vendors’ sales were severely hit, farmers were unable to get loans and labourers their wages due to demonetisation impact, he said.

Inputs

The Chief Minister would have got intelligence inputs by now on how the poorly thought out demonetisation move by the Centre had played havoc with the lives of commoners and vulnerable sections of society. There was not enough cash and POS machines and people were unable to withdraw their own money while patients suffered in hospitals and people had to postpone marriages.