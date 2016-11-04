De-merger of disabled welfare sought

The United Voluntary Action for Rehabilitation of Disabled (UVARD) demanded that the disabled welfare be de-merged from the Department of Women Development and Child Welfare so that the efforts of the government could remain focussed.

At a press meet here on Thursday, UVARD Chairman Ch. Ishakar pointed out that while there were an estimated 10 lakh people with disabilities, there were 23 lakh more who were listed as ‘old and infirm’. “How can you link them all with Women Development and Child Welfare Department?” he asked, reiterating that a separate department to help this lot of people was the need of the hour.

The government needs to be more pro-active and come forward to help people from these disadvantaged sections of society, he said. “Unless the government comes forward with a concrete action plan to help these people, nothing will happen,” he said.