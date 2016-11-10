Dattatreya to hold review meeting

Union Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya will hold a meeting of senior officials of his Ministry in a couple of days to take stock of the impact of the decision to demonetise Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes on the working class.

In an interaction with the media on the sidelines of the seventh CII Global Summit on Skill Development here on Wednesday, the Minister said he would discuss with officials in a day or two.

Welcoming the decision of the government, he said that while there would be some problems initially, people would eventually get used to the system.

The government, as part of its emphasis on financial inclusion, had opened about 21 crore banks accounts under the Prime Minister Jan Dhan Yojana.

Earlier, at the inaugural session of the two-day CII summit,

Mr. Dattatreya highlighted the various flagship programmes of the government to create jobs. He urged the corporate sector to create more jobs.

India Skills Report

India Skills Report 2017 was also launched on the occasion.