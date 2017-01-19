Dance of death continues on Telangana roads

Four precious lives were lost on Telangana roads even as the Road Safety Week programmes launched by official machinery entered the second day on Wednesday.

A ninth class student and her teacher were killed after an unidentified vehicle hit them while they were crossing the road to answer nature's call at Dameracharla mandal of Suryapet district late on Tuesday night. “A tenth class student of the same Sahiti school of Suryapet town sustained critical injuries. She was declared brain dead,” Suryapet SP Parimala told The Hindu on Wednesday.

Students of the school, along with some teachers, started in a bus for a trip to Sriharikota from Suryapet on Tuesday evening. En route, the bus stopped at Rallabandivagu around 10.40 p.m. Four students, including teacher Shanti, got off the bus to answer nature's call. They were crossing the road when a vehicle at high speed ploughed into three of them. Death was instant for Shanti and ninth class student Praneshwari. Tenth class student Priyanka suffered multiple wounds. Police shifted her to Yashoda hospital in Malakpet of Hyderabad.

Doctors declared her brain dead on Wednesday evening. “It was shocking for me as I met the students at their school hours before they started for Sriharikota,” the SP said. The SP was at their school launching Road Safety Week programme on Tuesday.

The accused vehicle sped away from the spot. Special teams were formed to catch the vehicle but police had little clues. “Some said it was an Innova vehicle. Nobody saw the vehicle clearly as it was dark ,” Damercharla SI Ramana Goud said.

There were no surveillance cameras at the accident spot. Investigators checked details of vehicles that entered at Vadapalli toll gate and other check-posts but could not secure any lead about the killer vehicle .

Two more persons were killed in two separate road accidents in and around Hyderabad on Wednesday.