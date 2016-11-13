Cutting down permissible levels for fluoride in water proposed

Experts from the International Society for Fluoride Research have proposed cutting down the permissible levels for fluoride in water to better combat fluorosis.

The current tolerance level is 1 ppm which the society suggested lowering to 0.5 ppm.

The suggestions were made during a panel discussion of the office-bearers of the society during the 33rd International Conference of International Society for Fluoride Research.

“The panel stressed on a multi-sectoral approach; involvement of public health dentists along with Public Health Department, chemists, municipal corporation and water department etc,” said Arjun L Khandare, president of the society’s international committee.