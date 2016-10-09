Custom Milling Rice dues collection 98 p.c.

: The Civil Supplies Corporation has set an all-time record by collecting 98 per cent of the dues of Custom Milling Rice (CMR), a press release from the department informed on Saturday. A total of 1.58 lakh metric tonnes of rice worth Rs. 421 crore has been collected from millers within a month’s time during the special drive launched by the commissioner C.V. Anand, the note informed. This is part of the 15.65 lakh metric tonnes of total custom milled rice collected by September 30 for this year, out of 15.88 lakh metric tonnes due.

The State government had purchased 23 lakh MT of paddy grain from various purchase centres, and gave them to the millers subject to the central government’s guidelines of 68 kilograms of boiled or 67 kgs of raw rice for every quintal of paddy. The delivery has to be done on 15 days, but the rice millers delayed it, the note said. Total dues were recovered in Karimnagar, Medak, Nizamabad, Khammam and Ranga Reddy districts, the note said, and praised the role of Joint Collectors in achieving the result.

Instructions were also issued to prepare an action plan for recovery of dues worth Rs.133.99 crore for non-delivery of 57,781 MT of paddy by 115 rice millers between 2010-11 and 2014-15. The commissioner has directed for stringent action against the defaulting millers, it said. Furnishing of bank guarantees by millers to avoid delays is being mulled over, the note warned.