Credibility is your only possession, Arun Jaitley tells IPS probationers

A police officer is judged by his or her impartiality, humanitarian behaviour and efficiency and with crime assuming new forms, the police needed to deploy all modern tools to deal with terror, including cyber, forensic and narcotics-related, said Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Addressing the 68 RR (2016) of 109 Indian Police Service probationers including 26 woman officers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy here on Friday, he said the day they passed out, their greatest possession should be credibility. “You will be able to judge yourself on that one yardstick alone and may you all have a successful career,” he said. Calling terrorism a great curse on society, Mr. Jaitley said police officers should learn to equip themselves with technology and fight emerging crimes. He said there would be occasions when they found themselves standing at the crossroads.

Academy Director Aruna Bahuguna said that in their new role as leaders and decision-makers, they were fortunate that the 21st Century offered a range of tools to ensure that decisions were informed and calibrated. She wished the six officers from the Royal Bhutan Police Service, five from the Nepal Police Service and four from the Maldives Police Service went back to their nations, carrying the message of professional policing in service of the people that they had learnt in 45 weeks of rigorous training.

Mr. Jaitley reviewed an impressive parade and took the general salute. He also presented trophies to meritorious IPS officer trainees. Ms. Aruna Bahuguna earlier administered the oath to the IPS probationers.

Sonawane Rishikesh Bhagwan from Maharashtra bagged the Prime Minister’s Baton and Home Minister’s Revolver for the Best All-Rounder and while the Sword of Honour for the Best Outdoor probationer was picked up by Raghu Singh Bisht of Nepal, the 1973 batch IPS officers trophy and 1958 batch trophy for the Best Lady Outdoor probationer went to Chaitra Teresa John from Kerala.