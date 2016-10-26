Hyderabad

Course for pharma graduates

Hitech Institute of Advanced Pharmaceutical Sciences, in association with NATCO Pharma, will offer a nine-week short-term industry-oriented course for pharmacy graduates from November 2 at NATCO House, Banjara Hills.

The course would be followed by intensive practical training in the industry to create professional awareness and bridge the gap between academic and industrial environments, said M. Venkata Reddy, course director and former director of Drugs Control Administration. Fore more, call 23547532-37 or 98499-28114.



