Couple pushed off building, woman dies

In a shocking incident, a couple was thrown off the second floor of the building they were living in at IDH Colony under the Gandhi Nagar police station limits on Monday night.

Chandu (50) and his wife Jayashree (45) were thrashed and then thrown by the former’s sister and her family over a property dispute. While Chandu is undergoing treatment, his wife succumbed to her injuries at 11 p.m.

The incident took place after 8 p.m., when Chandu’s sister Meerabai, her daughter Keerti, son Chintu and son-in-law, who were all in an inebriated condition, went over to his house and beat him and his wife.

“The dispute was over the flat Chandu was living in. His sister wanted a share in it, and was asking for a room there. They thought that if the couple are dead, the property will go to them,” said A. Sanjeeva Rao, inspector, Gandhi Nagar police station.

Mr. Rao added that Chandu is currently undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital, where he and Jayashree were rushed to after the incident took place. While his wife died after a few hours, Chandu’s condition is out of danger, he added.

A case was registered under Sections 307 and 302 of the IPC against Meerabai and the others, who are absconding.

Chandhu and his wife have a 15-year-old son and a daughter.