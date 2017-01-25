Cops held for robbing a woman

Three persons including two police constables were arrested by the Madhapur police for robbing a woman of ₹8 lakh in demonetised currency earlier this month. The two accused policemen Pavan and Vikram Reddy belong to the same PS, while another constable named Dhan Singh of the Chottuppal PS, who is also an accused in the case is still absconding.

According to an official from the Madhapura PS, the third person to be arrested was Ravi Teja, a civilian. He along with constables Pavan, Vikram and Dhan Singh came in contact with a woman who had ₹10 lakh in demonetised currency notes of ₹500 and ₹1,000. Meeting her on the pretext of exchanging it with legal currency notes, they took away ₹8 lakh from her. The incident took place on January 6 and was reported to the Madhapur PS on January 19.

Held for cheating

A native of Deogarh in Jharkhand was arrested by the Cyber Cell team of Rachakonda police from the Asansol Railway Station in West Bengal in connection with a debit card fraud case. Binod Mandal, the accused, had stolen money from the victim through phishing and and transferred the amount to e-wallets.

According to the Rachakonda police, Binod was brought to Hyderabad on a transit remand, produced before a court and sent to judicial custody. After his arrest, ₹47,000 was recovered by the police from him, which was handed over to the complainant.

12 persons arrested

Twelve persons including Central Government officials were arrested by sleuths of the Special Operations Team (SOT), Rachakonda police, when they were caught gambling in a recreation club at the Geological Survey of India, in Nagole, L.B. Nagar. The accused were identified as S. Jaiswal, M .Quddus, M.J. Prabhu, S. Babu Rao, G. Ashaiah, S.K. Iliyas, S.A. Shukur, S. Keshava Rao, G. Narsimha, S. Balya and Md. Isaq. Officials also seized ₹1.05 lakh from them in cash apart from other items.

Shop owner found dead

Body of a man who was reported missing three days ago was found by the Bowenpally police on Wednesday. Dinesh Kumar, the deceased, had gone missing and his corpse was found on the highway between the Diary Farm and Suchitra Circle areas, said a police official.

The official added that Dinesh’s house is situated near the Suchitra Circle itself and that he was running a cell phone accessory shop. A case was registered and the police is investigating into the cause of his death. “The murder angle is also being probed and the relevant sections will be applied based on the evidence we find,” he added.

Thief arrested

A notorious thief was arrested by officials of the Crime Team, Panjagutta Police Station. A. Nagaraju, a resident of Panjagutta was taken into custody and produced before a court for his involvment in seven theft cases. After his arrest, the police recovered ₹1.3 lakh in cash and a gold necklace weighing about three tolas.