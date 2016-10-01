Congress will expose TRS, says Uttam

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar on Friday said that the TRS government was responsible for the breach of the Mid-Manair dam (MMD), stressing that the party ignored the project works deliberately.
Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Mr. Kumar said that the Congress government in the past had undertaken various projects keeping in mind the region’s future needs. The Congress spent Rs. 2,300 crore on the Yellampalli project, but the Telangana Rashtra Samithi did not complete it after coming to power and started the Kaleshwaram project only with the fear that if Yellampally project was completed, the credit would go to the Congress. Had the government spend Rs. 430 crore more on the Yellampally project, it would have been completed long back. The TRS feared that the credit for the project would go to Congress, hence left it mid way and started the Kaleshwaram project, he said. The party leaders would visit all the projects and expose the irregularities and laxities of the government in completing the same.
He said that the new DCC bodies would be announced after Dasara.
