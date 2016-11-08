Congress urges Governor to stop Secretariat demolition

The Congress Party continued its express its opposition to the Government’s decision to demolish the Secretariat by meeting Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan and urging him to stop the demolition plans.

The delegation led by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, comprising senior leaders K. Jana Reddy, Mohd Ali Shabbir, D.K. Aruna, Vamshichand Reddy, T. Jeevan Reddy, Danam Nagender and Anjan Kumar Yadav, met the Governor and raised their objections.

Later, speaking to the reporters, Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that shifting Secretariat on grounds of vaastu was unwise and waste of public money. He said while Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao claims he wants to demolish the building as it was not conforming to vaastu, the Advocate General submits a report to the court saying Secretariat was unsafe due to lack of fire safety norms. “This raises doubts, whether all the earlier chief ministers and the present Government functioned for the last two-and-a-half years without fire safety clearance,” he asked.

If vaastu was really not good how did Telangana emerge as the investment destination as claimed by the Government, he asked, adding that Telangana was also created a surplus state. In fact, the Government has also claimed KCR was the best chief minister as per a survey.

In the memorandum submitted to the Governor, Mr. Reddy said H-Block (South and North Blocks) was built in 2008 and is in a good condition with spacious accommodation. “The D-Block was constructed in 2003, A-Block in 1998, J-Block in 1990, L-Block in 1981, C and B blocks in 1978 and K-Block in 1975. The only unusable block in the Secretariat is the G-Block,” he said.