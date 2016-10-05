Congress to launch application campaign against TRS

In what is seen as an attempt to embarrass the TRS Government, the TPCC has decided to collect application forms from farmers and students seeking clearance of dues of crop loan waiver scheme and fee reimbursement as part of the “Application Campaign” .

The move to ask the farmers and students to submit the application forms to the Congress leaders came after TPCC president N.Uttam Kumar Reddy chaired the party’s executive committee meeting here on Tuesday. He said the campaign would see the party cadres meeting as many as 37 lakh farmers, 3 lakh women farmers who mortgaged their gold for crop loans and 14 lakh students across the State.

As per the programme announced by the party, applications forms would be distributed to the party workers from Oct. 13 to 18 and the filled in forms would be collection from across the State from Oct. 21 to 31. Entire rank and file of the party, including MPs, MLAs, MLCs and frontal organisations will participate in the campaign. These forms will then be submitted to the CM, Governor and also the President, he said. The TPCC chief also said that Congress workers, in collaboration with NSUI and Youth Congress, would approach about 14 lakh students who were badly hit due to non-clearance of fee reimbursement dues. He said that the State Government did not clear even 25 per cent of Fee Reimbursement dues of 2015-16 while not a single paise has been released for the academic year 2016-17.

Uttam Kumar Reddy informed that the Congress party would organise Rajiv Sadbhavana Yatra on October 19 at Charminar. AICC Vice-President Rahul Gandhi has been invited for the event although his participation is yet to be confirmed. The TPCC will organise a public meeting in Karimangar on October 20.