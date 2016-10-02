Congress plans to serve privilege notice on CM

The Opposition Congress party is planning to serve notices on Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Legislative Affairs Minister T. Harish Rao for undermining the institution of legislature by not keeping an assurance given in the Business Advisory Council (BAC) meeting that monsoon session would be convened from September 20.

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Mohammed Ali Shabbir accused the Chief Minister of disrespecting Legislature by postponing the monsoon session of Assembly and Council without even informing the Opposition parties.

“When the Assembly and Council met on August 30 to ratify the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill, the Chief Minister as also the Legislative Affairs Minister have assured both the BACs that the monsoon session will be convened from September 20. However, it was forgotten conveniently and legislature was prorogued to facilitate issuance of an Ordinance on new districts,” he stated.

Mr. Shabbir Ali said the Congress Legislature Party would serve a notice to the Chief Minister and the Legislative Affairs Minister for breach of the members’ privilege. He observed that the TRS Government was afraid of facing the opposition parties and issues such as reorganisation of district, irrigation pact with Maharashtra, non-clearance of crop loan waiver dues, non-payment of compensation for crop loss suffered due to drought, heavy rains and floods and the Nayeem case.

He criticised the Chief Minister for taking unilateral decision on formation of new districts and not holding another all-party meeting as assured by him in the meeting held on August 20. He also faulted the process of reorganisation of districts stating that it was being carried out in an unscientific manner. The Congress leader said the Chief Minister would be held responsible for the death of any patient from poor families since the private hospitals and nursing homes had taken a decision not to admit patients under Aarogyasri from Saturday due to non-clearance of dues by the Government.