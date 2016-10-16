Congress plans to put TRS on the mat

The Congress party has decided to put the government in a fix by inviting applications from farmers on loan waiver and fee reimbursement dues from students directly and pass them onto the government.

The idea is to expose the false promises of the government on farmers loan waiver and the unpaid fee reimbursement dues for the last two years, said Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy.

The party took these crucial decisions to launch an attack on the government at a meeting of senior party leaders and leaders from the Youth Congress and the NSUI. The application collection programme will start at a massive farmers rally - Rythu Garjana - in Mahabubabad on October 20 where all senior leaders will participate. It will be followed by the visit of NSUI activists to all the colleges to collect application forms for fee reimbursement dues.

Mr. Reddy accused the government of ‘cheating’ farmers promising loan waiver at one go and later in instalments. Only two instalments have been paid while banks are refusing to release farmers pass books for non-payment of other instalments.

Nearly 40 lakh farmers are affected, he said.

The TPCC chief said it is a shame that the government is claiming that farmers are happy when four thousand farmers have committed suicide since the TRS government came to power.

On the fee reimbursement issue, Mr. Reddy reminded that the Congress government started the scheme to benefit poor students but the TRS government now has failed to release Rs. 2,140 crores dues affecting 14 lakh students and three lakh employees in the educational institutions. The party will visit every college for a month and the collected applications will be handed over to the government.

