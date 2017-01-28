Congress launches broadside against KCR, Kavitha

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and Nizamabad MP K. Kavita were on the radar of the Telangana Congress on the issue of the former ‘blindly’ supporting demonetisation and the latter for criticising Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi over his proposed visit to Telangana.

At the ‘Jan Avedan’ Sammelan here, TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, CLP leader, K. Jana Reddy, TPCC working president Bhatti Vikramarka, AICC representatives R.C. Kuntia, Shiva Kumar and Koppula Raju and other senior leaders criticised the demonetisation move and said both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr. Chandrashekar Rao should take the blame for its ill-effects.

Secret pact

Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy targetted Ms. Kavita saying she doesn’t have the stature to criticise Rahul Gandhi and said it was because of Sonia Gandhi her father was enjoying power now. Mr. Madhu Yashki also took a dig at Ms. Kavita for criticising Rahul Gandhi.

Mr. Reddy said Mr.Chandrashekar Rao had openly supported the demonetisation move after meeting the Prime Minister and the ‘secret pact’ between them has to be revealed. “Why is the CM supporting it when the state revenue has fallen and farmers did not get paid their dues. This is the countdown of the TRS Government.”

He said Mr. Chandrashekar Rao was fooling people by constructing just 300 houses in two-and-a-half years. “Congress will comeback in 2019 and we will construct an additional room for all the Indiramma houses,” he said. Leader of Opposition in the Council Shabbir Ali said the Chief Minister has failed to recognise the sufferings of farmers and common man due to demonetisation and was supporting it blindly.

People’s suffering

Karnataka Minister and AICC representative Shiva Kumar asked who gave the right to Mr. Modi to not allow people to withdraw their own money and this needs to questioned. He said Congress will take the movement to Assembly segments from February 6.

He asked the NSUI and Mahila Congress to shoot videos of common man’s sufferings and send it to AICC. He appreciated the TPCC saying they were active in exposing ruling party’s failures.

AICC SC Cell Chairman Koppula Raju said BJP had become a “Loot Us” party from Lotus party and asked the Congress cadre to reach out to people suffering due to demonetisation. Former PCC president Ponnala Lakshmaiah, who is the chairman of the implementation committee on programmes against demonetisation, also spoke.

Plainspeak

Congress MP and former mnister Renuka Chowdary created some discomfort for senior leaders saying they should stop dreaming of becoming chief minister and save the cadre who were fighting against the undemocratic rule of the TRS.

Leaders should carry the party workers on their shoulders rather than trying to grow over their shoulders. All leaders should put aside their differences and work to regain party’s glory, she said.