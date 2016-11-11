Cong. lays siege to Secretariat over demolition issue

Continuing their protest against the government decision to demolish buildings on the Secretariat premises, hundreds of Congress activists led by TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy tried to lay siege to the Secretariat on Thursday.

Sensing the protest, police sealed all entry points and erected barricades along the main entrance forcing the Congress workers to stage a sit-in protest for over an hour and raised slogans against the TRS government and Chief Minister K. Chandrashkhar Rao.

Addressing the party workers , Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy said the Chief Minister cannot demolish a functional Secretariat with good facilities just to satisfy his sentiments on vaastu. The crores of money to be spent on the new buildings should be given to farmers and students who have been denied loan waiver and fee reimbursement for the last two years.

“Mr. KCR wants to demolish the Secretariat just to follow the advise of his vaastu experts. Shockingly, the Advocate General resorted to falsehood before the High Court that present Secretariat does not meet fire safety norms. The TRS government tried to mislead the court to justify its insane decision,” he alleged.

The police arrested all Congress workers and leaders and shifted them to Gandhinagar, Abids and Nampally police stations. They were later released on personal bond.