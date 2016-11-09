Confusion at hospitals

Prime Minister Narender Modi’s announcement threw a net of confusion over private hospitals about the use of the demonetised 500 and 1000 notes for treatment.

The PM clearly mentioned that these notes can be produced at hospitals to pay for treatment. However, not all hospital administrations seemed convinced if they should accept payment through demonetised notes.

“There seems to be lack of clarity over the use of these notes in hospitals. We will wait for the fine print before we know we can use these notes. Else, we may ask patients to pay through check instead of cash,” said Dr. B. Bhaskar Rao, CEO of KIMS Hospital.

Others however said they would continue accepting these notes but will have to strengthen their accounting. “These notes will be accepted but the accounting has to be strengthened as depositing the money requires producing proof,” said Dr. Narasinga Reddy, President of Medical Council of India’s Telangana wing. Dr. Reddy also lauded PM’s announcement and said it would help arrest corruption in medical business.

