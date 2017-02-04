Hyderabad

Concerted efforts needed: Kavitha

Apollo Joint Managing Director Sangita Reddy, actor Manisha Koirala and Nizamabad MP K. Kavitha during the inaugural of Apollo Cancer Conclave in Hyderabad on Friday.— Photo: K.V.S. Giri

Apollo Joint Managing Director Sangita Reddy, actor Manisha Koirala and Nizamabad MP K. Kavitha during the inaugural of Apollo Cancer Conclave in Hyderabad on Friday.— Photo: K.V.S. Giri  

Nizamabad MP K. Kavitha called for concerted efforts by governments, policy makers and people’s representatives to create awareness on the need for early diagnosis and treatment in winning the battle against cancer.

Ms. Kavitha, who inaugurated the four-day Apollo Cancer conclave to coincide with Cancer Conference International 2017, admitted that she had no clue that the cancer deaths assumed alarming proportion in the country.

Yet there was only one oncologist for 2,000 patients. “We will have to present the data on cancer in the Parliament to get the attention it deserves,” she said.

Ms. Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group, said a major campaign would have to be launched to create awareness about cancer as 1,300 patients die every day due to cancer.

Film actor, social worker and cancer survivor Manisha Koirala said cancer was not a death sentence. “Cancer is conquerable. One should have a warrior mentality with intelligence, patience and compassion to wage war with cancer and come out triumphant,” she said and added one should not slip into depression.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 7, 2020 3:38:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/Concerted-efforts-needed-Kavitha/article17192618.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY