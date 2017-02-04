Concerted efforts needed: Kavitha

Nizamabad MP K. Kavitha called for concerted efforts by governments, policy makers and people’s representatives to create awareness on the need for early diagnosis and treatment in winning the battle against cancer.

Ms. Kavitha, who inaugurated the four-day Apollo Cancer conclave to coincide with Cancer Conference International 2017, admitted that she had no clue that the cancer deaths assumed alarming proportion in the country.

Yet there was only one oncologist for 2,000 patients. “We will have to present the data on cancer in the Parliament to get the attention it deserves,” she said.

Ms. Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group, said a major campaign would have to be launched to create awareness about cancer as 1,300 patients die every day due to cancer.

Film actor, social worker and cancer survivor Manisha Koirala said cancer was not a death sentence. “Cancer is conquerable. One should have a warrior mentality with intelligence, patience and compassion to wage war with cancer and come out triumphant,” she said and added one should not slip into depression.