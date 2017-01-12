Committee on Schedule X institutions to meet in Delhi today

A committee comprising officials of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and headed by a Central government official would meet in New Delhi on Friday to discuss the division of Schedule X institutions.

After the Supreme Court verdict that the assets of AP State Council of Higher Education, a Xth Schedule institution, should be divided on the basis of provision of the AP State Reorganisation Act, 2014, the committee was constituted to resolve the issue and also agree on division of other institutions in the schedule.

The committee comprises Chief Advisor to Telangana government Rajiv Sharma and Advocate General while the members from Andhra Pradesh are C. Kutumba Rao , Vice-Chairman, AP State Planning Board and Bala Subramanyam which would be headed by Additional Secretary, Home Affairs.

Chief Secretary S.P. Singh, State Reorganisation Cell Secretary S. Ramakrishna Rao and L. Premchander Reddy, Secretary, SR Cell of AP would also attend the meeting. The committee was constituted as both the States subscribed to different interpretations of the Act pertaining to division of Schedule X institutions. While AP officials said that the Supreme Court verdict to divide the assets of APSCHE was on the basis of population ratio, the Telangana government filed a review petition which was subsequently dismissed by the Apex Court.

The Andhra Pradesh government had been pressing for the division of APSCHE and that the directive of the Apex Court be implemented without further delay.