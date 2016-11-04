Colleges plan boycott of exams over fee reimbursement

The Telangana Private Degree and PG College Managements Association is planning to boycott the first semester examination of all universities if the Government does not pay the fee reimbursement arrears as promised earlier.
Association representatives K. Siddeshwar and Gouri Satish in a statement here said payments had not been made so far despite Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao himself promising clearance of all dues in the Assembly in March and later in May during a meeting with representatives of the colleges.
At a similar meeting in October 24, Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari promised to release Rs. 600 crore out of the Rs. 3,000 crore-odd but only Rs. 258 crore had been released. They dismissed a report in a newspaper that the government had paid dues of Rs. 4,861 crore.
The 41-day strike of the colleges over payment of dues earlier had been called off after the government’s assurance. “Now we will be forced to boycott the first semester exams scheduled from December 7 if the funds are not released,” they said.
