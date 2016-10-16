Civil servants should be socially committed: Chalam

Civil servants in the country should be socially committed individuals who can understand the problems of the people, Prof. K.S Chalam, former member of Union Public Service Commission said. He was speaking at the 6th memorial SR Sankaran memorial lecture here on Saturday.

Mr. Chalam said that prestige should not be valued over society. The powers that civil servants have should be utilised for the good of the people. There were stalwart civil servants who had a towering presence in the history of the country. From strategising to yield optimal results for the development of their respective jurisdictions to just overseeing developmental projects, those holding important offices in the union civil service have multiple roles, he said. Mr. Chalam also said that there is a need for civil servants to motivate young generation to take up the job.