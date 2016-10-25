Civil rights groups condemn killings

The civil liberties organisations have strongly condemned the encounter on Andhra-Odisha border, claiming it to be fake encounter.
They claimed that the police raided the area with prior information about the meeting and resorted to indiscriminate firing. Civil Liberties leaders G. Haragopal, Justice Chandra Kumar and others said the killings expose the “fascist tendencies” of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu-led Andhra Pradesh Government as was evident from the manner in which the Maoists were killed in one-sided firing.
Noted civil liberties leader Varavara Rao demanded that a case of murder be registered against the policemen involved in the incident and order an inquiry by a sitting judge into the incident. Pending the completion of the probe, the bodies of the Maoists should be placed in the KGH hospital in Visakhapatnam.
“Where is the need for an encounter when they did not indulge in any attacks post-bifurcation of the State?” he asked. He said the government is conspiring to handover huge natural resources spread over the area to multinationals and corporates. The latest encounter was part of the efforts in this direction, he alleged
