Civil Supplies dept invites proposals for new logo

Telangana Civil Supplies Department is inviting proposals from creative people, for new logo which will reflect the various activities taken up by the department, including levy of paddy, transport of essential commodities, and distribution. The designs should reach the department either through email: prots-csc@telangana.gov.in, or directly or through post to the address: 6-3-655/1/A, CS Bhavan, Somajiguda, Hyderabad-82, by October 5. The selected logo will be given monetary reward.

