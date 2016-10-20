City to host ICANN57 in November

The city is set to host another international event, the 57th public meeting by the Internet Corporation of Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), between November 3 and 9.

The event, also known as ICANN57, will be held at the HICC, Madhapur, co-hosted by the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, with support from the Telangana Government, IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan informed at a press conference here on Wednesday. Opening ceremony, however, will be held on November 5.

Some topics which will be discussed include Internet governance, enhancing the accountability of ICANN, ongoing work for a multilingual Internet, and updates on the new generic Top-level Domain (gTLD) programme, said Vice-President and Managing Director of ICANN Asia Pacific Jia-Rong-Low.

This will be the first meeting after the IANA (Internet Assigned Numbers Authority) stewardship has been transferred from the US government to Global Community, the head of ICANN Asia-Pacific informed.

A hackathon event named ‘Hack2Build’, a local academia outreach programme with IIT and Nalsar University, CII workshop on Internet policy making, and another on domain names in languages of India will be part of the seven-day public meeting.

Mr. Jayesh Ranjan said some 2000 delegates from at least 80 countries are expected to attend the event. Crucial decisions will be made on the new form of Internet governance, with focus on India with its huge population without access to the Internet, he said.

The delegates will also have exposure visits and sessions to explain about the Telangana government’s IT initiatives, Mr.Jayesh Ranjan explained.

Director from the ministry Rahul Gosain, and Indian Head of ICANN Samiran Gupta too addressed the press conference.