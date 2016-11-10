City start-ups yet to follow best practices

They are innovative and ambitious, but in their quest to make an indelible mark in the market, many of the city start-ups seem to be missing out on the best practices of the industry. Right from establishing a start-up to bringing partners and employees on board, the legal paperwork does not seem to be a top priority for many of the young entrepreneurs which could land them in deep trouble in the wake of a legal dispute. Blame it on low awareness level or not staying abreast of the evolving corporate laws, ecosystem members and experts say that the 700-odd start-ups in the city are lagging behind in this aspect when compared to their counterparts in Bengaluru or any global start-up destination.

“I can say that 99 p.c. of the start-ups do not have a contract while hiring employees and an appointment letter is the only document that is handed out,” said I. Mytri, a partner, Varuna Law Associates, who works closely with city start-ups. “A contract is comprehensive and gives more clarity on terms and conditions of the offer which will cover the interests of the employees and the employer. For instance, confidentiality clause will be explained in detail in a contract rather than in an appointment letter.”

Ms. Mytri said that ‘employee stocks’ given as stake to the employees is most often done in principle instead of following the legal process of taking the approval of the Registrar of Companies or assessing tax implications. According to Subbaraju Pericherla, co-founder, RealShoppee, the entrepreneurs neglect the basic systems in place in the initial stages only to realise its importance in later. “To ensure that the start-ups follow statutory compliances and operational excellency, I am organising a programme called ‘Chat with CEO’. We will invite entrepreneurs to listen to the speakers and implement what they suggest. The problem with most of the start-ups is that they are in a hurry to raise the valuation rather than conducting the business properly.” Some observers feel that there is also not much efforts to reach out to the competition for mutual benefit.

Sai Kiran Gunda, founder, Start-up Cricket League, said, “Strategic collaborations are missing here. The start-ups should collaborate more with each other. We see such healthy concepts in Bengaluru where start-ups engage with multiple brands.”