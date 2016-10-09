City receives mild rainfall

Breaking a week-long dry spell, the city and other areas of the State received mild rainfall on Saturday.

Hyderabad received 11 mm rain Saturday evening. Meteorologist pointed to sudden development of cumulonimbus clouds caused by upper air cyclonic circulation over Odisha and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh as the cause for the rainfall.

India Meteorological Department had issued rain alert for Saturday but did not forecast rain on Sunday. Medak and Nalgonda also received rainfall of around 2 cm. Meteorologists said they expect monsoon withdrawal over Telangana around October 15 with the possibility of some delay.